Nationally-recognized health care leader and George Mason University School of Nursing alumna Karen Dale, RN, MSN, will be the keynote speaker at the Mason College of Health and Human Services’ 2022 Degree Celebration, to be held on May 22 at Eagle Bank Arena.
Dale, who received a bachelor of science in nursing from Mason, will address the next generation of leaders based on her two decades in the health-care industry.
Dale initially was scheduled to address graduates at the May 2020 degree celebration, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
Dale is the market president and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for AmeriHealth Caritas’ Medicaid managed-care organization in Washington, D.C.
