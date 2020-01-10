American Legion Post 180 will host its monthly breakfast buffet on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon at the post, 330 Center St., N.
The menu features scrambled eggs, blueberry pancakes, bacon, sausage, biscuits-and-gravy and more.
For information, call (703) 938-6580.
