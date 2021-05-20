American Legion post, McLean civic leader receive legislative kudos

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It took an extra year because of pandemic-related delays, but American Legion Post 270 in McLean and its former commander, W. Glenn Yarborough, on May 19 finally received ceremonial copies of honorary resolutions passed last year by the General Assembly.
Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-McLean-Great Falls), who patroned the resolutions, presented them at the post.
The resolution for American Legion Post 270 cited the group’s “immeasurable contributions to the Fairfax County community at large through its fund-raisers, outreach and other civic engagements.”
The post “contributes to the honor and dignity of both the commonwealth and the county,” read the resolution, and “long has been a home that brings veterans together to engage in various meetings, special events and activities.”
The resolution for Yarborough honored his service as a U.S. Army veteran, international business executive and civic leader. Yarborough served on the board of directors of Airbus Space and Defense from 2002 until last April and since 2004 has been the director of the U.S. Cavalry Association.
Yarborough also has “dedicated his life to serving others” and contributed to the community through activities with Post 270 and the McLean Rotary Club, the resolution read.
– Brian Trompeter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.