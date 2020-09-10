Patriotic Spirit Still Strong at Vienna 9/11 Event

Capt. Gregory Caiazzo, a U.S. Navy chaplain, told those assembled at Vienna's 9/11 commemoration on Sept. 11, 2008, that a new U.S. Navy ship, the USS New York, was built in part from steel salvaged from the World Trade Center wreckage. (Photo by Brian Trompeter)

American Legion Post 180 will host its annual Patriot Day commemoration, which also will mark the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., with a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. on the lawn of the Freeman Store & Museum, 131 Church St., N.E., in Vienna.

