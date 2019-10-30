Annandale woman wins $1M lottery scratcher

Phuong Huynh started scratching off a lottery ticket and told her co-worker “I’m going to win a million today!”
Turns out, she was right, according to a Virginia Lottery news release.
The Annandale woman scratched her Double Cash Doubler ticket and won the $1 million top prize
“We were so happy,” she said. “I started shaking and crying.”
The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,162,800. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.48.
Huynh had the choice of taking the full $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $610,874 before taxes. She chose the cash option.
She bought her winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 2001 Clarendon Blvd. in Arlington. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Huynh is the second person to claim the top prize in the Double Cash Doubler game, which means two more remain unclaimed.
Fairfax County received more than $38.7 million in lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year.
