Annual report documents challenging, productive year in Tysons

Tysons Partnership officials on March 31 released the organization’s 2021 annual report, which highlighted successes during the pandemic-challenged previous year.
Tysons Partnership navigated the year with virtual offerings and continued its foundational planning and building, the group’s leaders said.
“The commitment and fortitude of our collective never wavered and, if anything, it has strengthened our resolve for a more inclusive, sustainable and vibrant urban destination,” wrote Sol Glasner, president and CEO and board chairman Josh White in the report’s introduction. “Thank you to Fairfax County, to each and every member of the Tysons community, and to our membership for keeping Tysons moving forward over the last year.”
The pandemic especially has been hard on Tysons’ hospitality, retail and entertainment sectors and transit ridership dropped sharply in the urban center, which is home to four stations on Metrorail’s Silver Line, the report stated.
The annual report highlighted some of the partnership’s milestones during the past year and noted the group’s efforts to transform Tysons into an urban-management district.
The Tysons Partnership’s accomplishments in the last year included: • Launching and completing the Tysons Market Study, which was delivered in March this year.
• Conducting a Tysons community survey, in which more than 700 respondents provided insights into working and community life during the pandemic.
• Pivoting to virtual and alternate events, including fan favorites such as outdoor drive-in theaters and dining, using social-distancing protocols.
• Celebrating the openings of Wegmans and Whole Foods grocery stores.
• Working with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation to launch the first ever Open Street.
• Developing a new Tysons “brand,” which will be released in May. • Holding an inaugural “State of Tysons” event.
To view the document, see the Website at www.tysonspartnership.org and search for “2021 annual report.”
