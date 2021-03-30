It may or may not prove prescient, but if voters in a straw poll get their way, the Democratic statewide field in November will be Terry McAuliffe, Sam Rasoul and Mark Herring.

The three won their respective races in the traditional – albeit held in an untraditional manner – St. Patrick’s Day celebration hosted March 17 by U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th).

Connolly’s annual fund-raiser was held online this year due to pandemic conditions, but still drew a crowd well into the hundreds.

A highlight of the event each year is straw-poll voting for key Democratic races, and the 2021 installment focused on the June 8 primary for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Herewith the voting, with the caveat that results often are more about which campaigns put in the effort to turn out their supporters than the mood of the overall party electorate:

• Governor: Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking a second non-consecutive term, bested the field with 40 percent of the vote, followed by Jennifer McClellan (30 percent), Jennifer Carroll Foy (20 percent), Lee Carter (6 percent) and Justin Fairfax (4 percent).

• Lieutenant Governor: Sam Rasoul finished on top with 33 percent, followed by Elizabeth Guzman (18 percent), Sean Perryman (15 percent), Hala Ayala (14 percent), Andria McClellan (also 14 percent), Mark Levine (8 percent), Xavier Warren (2 percent) and Paul Goldman (less than 1 percent).

• Attorney General: In the race for attorney general, where two-term incumbent Mark Herring is facing a challenge from Jay Jones, Herring scored 75 percent of the vote, with Jones picking up the rest.

The actual voting will take place in the Democratic primary, to run June 8. It will be a winner-take-all affair in each of the three races, with the victors moving on to the Nov. 2 general election.

