Arlington Independent Media (AIM) will host a fall party and yard sale on Saturday, Nov. 6 outdoors from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the organization’s studio in Clarendon.
“Due to COVID, AIM members and supporters have not be able to gather together socially (in real life) since December 2019,” leaders of the organization said. “That’s a really long time.”
In addition to refreshments, AIM will dispose some of its unneeded equipment and paraphernalia in preparation for a downsizing of its facilities space.
Office furniture, props, set pieces, lights, computers, books and other items will be available.
“We need to clear out a lot of stuff – close to 20 years’ worth. No reasonable offer will be refused, so long as you promise to take the item away,” the organization said.
For information, call (703) 524-2388 or see the Website at www.arlingtonmedia.org.
