On May 8 at 5:38 a.m., an individual was in his home in the 1500 block of North Edison Street when he heard the sound of glass breaking, Arlington police said.
When the victim went to investigate, he discovered broken glass and watched as his 2019 Maserati was being stolen from his driveway.
The suspect is described as a black male.
