Taking advantage of picture-perfect (if slightly chilly) weather, area residents crowded the streets of central Merrifield April 2 and 3 to sample the offerings of the “Art Blooms at Mosaic” festival.
The event, sponsored by the Mosaic District, featured sales of photography, handmade and vintage craft fairs; live music; children’s activities; cooking demonstrations; a farmers’ market; a wide selection of food offerings; and vendors providing beer and wine.
Attendees, some of them with dogs and children in tow, thronged the streets. The Vienna Singing Princesses, dressed in fairy-tale costumes, painted children’s faces in one tent.
The crowd had the opportunity to ogle a pair of flower-bedecked antique red pickup trucks brought in by Merrifield Garden Center.
Fairfax County police also took part in the vehicle display, rolling out a 1993 Ford Crown Victoria police cruiser that the department took out of service in 2005.
Mosaic District, like many places, lost some businesses during the pandemic, but most of the storefronts at the festival had tenants offering an eclectic array of food, products and services.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
