ARTSFAIRFAX has announced four new members for its board of directors.
“They each have a unique background with diverse experiences that make them an asset to ARTSFAIRFAX and to the arts community that we serve,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of the non-profit, which began life as the Arts Council of Fairfax County.
New board members include Cathy “Smitty” Smith, a Realtor with Long & Foster; Scott Cryer of DLR Group; Jennifer Owen with Sandy Spring Bank; and d’Andre Willis of HGA.
The 2020-21 board president will be Michele “Shelly” Hazel.
