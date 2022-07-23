Scott Cryer, associate vice president and principal of HGA, has been appointed to serve a two-year term as president of ArtsFairfax. Cryer succeeds Shelly Hazel, who will remain on the board as immediate past chair.
“I’m thrilled to serve ArtsFairfax and guide the nonprofit as we look to growing our reach to the Fairfax community with greater impact,” Cryer said, praising Hazel for having “led us with so much grace and generosity during her three-year tenure, a time of great challenges for all.”
“I’m so grateful to her and look forward to building on what she accomplished,” he said.
Cryer has 20 years of experience designing museums, performing arts, academic arts and community buildings nationally. In addition to ArtsFairfax, he serves as an Advocacy Committee member of Virginia Association of Museums.
Also tapped to serve as executive officers for the next two years were Julie Carter of Carter Consulting Group as vice chair; Upen Patel of Federal Savings Bank as secretary and Amy Ginn of Burdette Smith & Bish as treasurer.
Three community leaders also have joined the ArtsFairfax board, adding to the nonprofit leadership’s diverse set of skills and expertise:
• Skip Chaples, president of Music for Life, brings both business acumen and outstanding leadership in music and art education.
• Peggy Fox, a four-time TV news Emmy winner and Dominion Energy’s Northern Virginia spokesperson, brings media and community-relations expertise.
• Lynn Tadlock, formerly of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation and the Fairfax County Park Authority, brings extensive knowledge on nonprofit funding and leadership.
“ArtsFairfax is poised for growth and that is exemplified by this extraordinary roster of leadership,” said the organization’s president/CEO, Linda Sullivan. “Together with our staff, the ArtsFairfax board of directors is committed to serving the entire Fairfax community with arts information services, opportunities and resources needed to enhance the cultural landscape of Fairfax County.”
ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County’s local arts agency. Offering informational, financial and programmatic services, the non-profit organization – incorporated in 1964 – promotes the role of arts and culture to “deepen social engagement, create a sense of place and fuel economic growth.”
