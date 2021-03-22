[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A vehicle was traveling westbound on Upham Place, N.W., on March 12 at 6:50 p.m. when its driver veered right and struck a parked vehicle, Vienna police said. The vehicle then crossed over the center line, ran over the curb and struck a mailbox, officials said.
Its momentum not yet expended, the vehicle continued back over the center line, crossed the curb on the westbound side of the roadway and came to a stop in a yard on Colony Court, police said.
Upon officers’ interaction with the driver, they detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the 49-year-old Ashburn woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with driving while intoxicated and destruction of property.
