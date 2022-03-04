Amateur photographers are invited to participate in the 2022 Vienna Photo Show, to be held on March 19-20 at the Vienna Community Center.
Entries will be judged in multiple categories in both adult and youth sections. Ribbons will be awarded to the victors.
All entries must be submitted on Thursday, March 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. or Friday, March 18 from noon to 3:45 p.m., along with the $10 entry fee.
For information and a list of guidelines, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/photo.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.