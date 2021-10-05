Author offers modern take on classic tale

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
When one’s family is plagued and nearly bankrupted by the recently deceased father’s scandal, is it better to stay silent and weather the storm, or go on the offensive to recover and pursue one’s best destiny?
Author Jane Edmondson, who grew up in McLean and graduated from the Madeira School in 2002, tackles that conundrum in “Ladies of the House,” a modern take on Jane Austen’s classic novel “Sense and Sensibility.”
In “Ladies of the House,” Daisy Richardson, her sister Wallis and mother Cricket are devastated when they learn of the financial misdeeds of the family’s late patriarch, a U.S. senator. After surviving the initial deluge of bad publicity, the family endures further challenges.
Daisy helps keep the family together, weighs how her notoriety and missteps are affecting her boss, who also is a senator, and watches warily as Wallis is courted by a rival politician’s son. Further complicating matters is Daisy’s unrequited love for a longtime friend, a journalist named Atlas.
Edmondson said she was mindful of Austen’s work and “wanted to do the story justice.” While major plot twists resemble those of “Sense and Sensibility,” the author trimmed the story’s size considerably and consolidated or eliminated characters to streamline the plot. Austen’s novel featured three sisters, but Edmondson’s only two.
While today’s women enjoy more freedom than their counterparts in Austen’s day, they still face societal pressures to “behave correctly” and not rock the boat, Edmondson said. Female protagonists in “Ladies of the House” must decide whether or not to brave the consequences and pursue what they truly desire.
“I wanted to give Daisy a happy ending, but on her own terms, versus the very patriarchal world of D.C. and politics,” she said.
Edmondson captures the vibe of Washington from the wry banter of political operatives and upper-class feel of Georgetown to fashion critiques and mouth-watering food descriptions.
A former U.S. Senate intern and non-profit employee in New York, Edmondson drew upon her experiences and read memoirs written by legislators and Capitol Hill staffers. She also pored over D.C. publications and fleshed out the character of Atlas by consulting with a freelance-journalist friend.
“I got a lot of ideas for little background details that I would throw in here and there to make it feel like D.C. was a real place and not just a two-dimensional backdrop, which is so often what we see in movies, television and pop culture,” she said.
Edmondson found the character of Wallis easy and pleasurable to write about, as she was uninhibited and wore her heart on her sleeve. Main protagonist Daisy was tougher to craft, because she was more thoughtful, cautious and had a dynamic inner life, she said.
The author dedicated the book to her parents, Jim and Jane Edmondson. Her mother is chief of staff for Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) and some of Cricket’s personality came from her, the author said.
Jinny Jackson of the Shaker Woods Book Club in Herndon said the author impressed the group during a recent visit, and answered questions unhesitatingly.
“Ladies of the House” likely will appeal to women because it focuses on relationships, personal struggles, strengths, weaknesses and loyalties, Jackson said.
“It was a perfect light book for an August beach-read month,” she said. Edmondson and her husband, Christopher Vollmand-Carstens, live in a circa-1900 house in Herndon with their daughter Bellamy, 5, and son Shepard, 1.
The author is working on her second novel, tentatively set to come out in spring 2023. It will be a family drama set in Newport, R.I. Edmondson said she enjoys writing about family relationships because they have so much material to mine.
“The kinds of families that I want to write about are ones that have love, mutual respect and adoration as the foundation,” she said. “So even though my families disagree, fight and have hard moments and conflict with each other, ultimately they have that love for each other.”
Edmondson enjoys reading books from a range of genres outside her own, including short stories and poetry, especially when she’s writing.
“Ladies of the House” is Edmondson’s first published novel, but not the first she’s ever completed. She began working on a family drama set in Santorini, Greece, while she was in graduate school at Sarah Lawrence College and finished it six years later, but could not sell the manuscript, despite her agent’s efforts.
“It’s a common refrain,” she said. “Published authors tend to have unpublished manuscripts in a drawer somewhere. It’s kind of a rite of passage.”
Edmondson has a two-book contract with her publisher and considered going back and tweaking her unpublished novel, but decided to pursue a new project instead.
“The things that I was interested in then have changed in the 15 years since,” she said. “It seemed like it made more sense to go forward into new territory rather than go back.”
The letdown from her first attempt taught her how much effort and discipline would be required to be a successful author, as well as how to craft interesting characters and a coherent narrative that holds readers’ interest for 300-plus pages, she said.
While some of her readers are men, her likely target audience consists of women age 25 and up who like well-written, well-plotted novels.
Up-market fiction is placed in between literary fiction and trade paperbacks,” Edmondson said, “right at the sweet spot where it’s not too esoteric or literary, but it’s still really fun to read.”
