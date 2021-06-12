[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The average sales price of single-family homes across Fairfax County is moving ever closer to the seven-figure range, as the market continued its post-COVID juggernaut in May.
Sales for the month of May totaled 1,978, up 62 percent from the 1,220 transactions recorded in May 2020, according to figures reported June 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on data from Bright MLS. That’s up a whopping 69.7 percent from the 188 transactions of May 2020.
(However, the May 2020 sales figures were artificially low, because much of he home-sale activity of late March through May had been derailed due to the initial shock of COVID. The market began to pick up speed in June 2020 and has not slowed down since.)
The average sales price of all properties that went to closing stood at $732,472, up 16.3 percent, with increases in all three legs of the real-estate stool:
• The average sales price of single-family homes was up 21.2 percent to $957,186.
• The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses and rowhouses, was up 11.1 percent to $486,572.
• The average sales price of condominiums was up 7.8 percent to $368,813. A total 299 properties went to closing for more than $1 million, including 18 for more than $2.5 million and one for more than $5 million.
Total sales volume stood at just a tick over $1.4 billion, up 82 percent from $771.4 million a year before.
Properties that went to closing in May garnered 103.5 percent of original listing price, up from 99.4 percent a year before, and spent 11 days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract, an improvement from 16 days a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 1,488 cases, followed by VA-backed loans (225) and cash (183).
Inventory remains an issue; despite a healthy 2,511 homes coming on the market during the month, total properties available for prospective purchasers at the end of May (1,352) were down 10 percent from a year before.
Where is the market headed? Signs continue to point up, as the number of pending sales at the end of the month (2,403) stood nearly 35 percent higher than a year before – keeping in mind that the area was still reeling from COVID then.
Figures represent most, but not all, transactions. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
