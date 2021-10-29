Back after COVID layoff, Vienna Halloween Parade draws a crowd

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The annual Vienna Halloween Parade returned Oct. 27, after being canceled by the pandemic last year, and its frenetic energy didn’t seem diminished at all by the break.
The parade kicked off in familiar fashion at 7 p.m. with police motorcycle officers doing a choreographed riding routine with emergency lights flashing.
Sirens blared from fire engines, dance companies twirled to pop tunes, marching bands filed past in precision order and community groups marched by the grandstand proudly holding their banners.
This year’s theme was the Roaring 20s, so many floats were decorated with iconic buildings, books and theatrical shows from that era a century ago.
Dancers in tuxedos and flapper costumes spun and dipped to period music, while at least one couple in the crowd came dressed as gangster and moll.
Local dance companies performed balletic maneuvers and Hispanic groups danced in stunning costumes. Several local elected officials rode or walked the parade route with their supporters and both major political parties fielded groups of sign-waving backers.
In a break from tradition, several cars in the procession represented multiple grand marshals, including Rustic Love Vienna and Lydia Russo of Vienna VA Foodies.
For many attendees, the most exciting part was watching – or taking part themselves – as costumed revelers paraded down Maple Avenue. Getups ranged from monsters and unicorns to characters from “Monty Python and the Search for the Holy Grail.”
