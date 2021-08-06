BASIS Independent McLean gearing up for all-in-class

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
BASIS Independent McLean leaders learned much after weathering the pandemic last year, and will provide some new offerings this fall.
“This year, we are looking forward to getting back to a school year that looks a little closer to pre-pandemic,” said spokesman Mary Cunningham. “We are thrilled to be welcoming back all students in-person on the first day of school, as well as [offering] in-person sports and clubs.”
The Tysons-based private school, which serves students from age 2 through 12th grade, will begin the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Led by Head of School Jason Shorbe, BASIS Independent McLean is expecting an enrollment of about 500, which is up from the previous year. Many local private schools saw higher enrollment last year after Fairfax County Public Schools started and then spent much of its academic year in an all-“virtual” format.
School officials will continue implementing health-and-safety measures, including masking, social-distancing and cleaning. The school also used those methods last year, but since has removed other more stringent safety measures – such as taking students’ temperatures – that are not present in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated school guidance, Cunningham said.
A critical element of the school’s health protocols is for students, parents and staff to stay home when they are ill, in order to prevent the spread of illnesses.
“We had zero COVID-19 community spread last school year, and we are continuing to use the CDC guidelines this year with the hopes of having the same result,” Cunningham said.
New this fall at BASIS Independent McLean, which is located at 8000 Jones Branch Drive, with be an academic-writing course for eighth-graders. The school also will offer an improved social-emotional learning program, the need for which has been underscored during the pandemic, she said.
The school also has changed, evolved and improved its use of technology, both in and out of classrooms, Cunningham said.
“We started the 2020-21 school year with grades 5 through 12 in a hybrid model, so our teachers expanded their digital classrooms to make school fun and educational, even when not in-person teaching,” she said. “By the end of last school year, all students were back on campus, and many teachers continued to use digital resources to support their students and find creative ways to teach new material.”
Outside of classrooms, school officials used technology to collect forms and information and create a smoother dismissal process, Cunningham said. Technology usage also improved parent meetings, with more parents attending online gatherings.
“The pandemic forced us to change the way we interact with technology, for the better,” she said.
The pandemic last year reminded BASIS officials that a strong school community is critically important, Cunningham said.
“Our community came together to keep each other safe and bolster school spirit during a difficult time for all,” she said.
