Chelsea Hu, a Buteo Scholar as BASIS Independent McLean, recently was named one of “16 Under 16 in STEM” by The74, a news site covering education.
An independent panel of judges rated students on creativity, change-making and resilience. Hu was the only student from Virginia to be named to the list of the 16 most outstanding STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Math] students in the U.S.
Hu previously earned a third place Grand Award at the 2021 Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair in the earth-and-environment category, for her original research on the use of eastern skunk cabbages to combat soilbank erosion.
She also was a national finalist in the 2022 Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, as well as a recipient of the Young Women in Mathematics Award.
