BASIS student honored for academics, athletics

Chelsea Hu, a Buteo Scholar and freshman at BASIS Independent McLean, was honored with two awards at the national Rho Psi Society award ceremony on May 8.
The organization, founded in 1916 at Cornell University, aims to promote friendship and cultivate the spirit of contribution and cooperation.
A researcher at Georgetown University and an independent environmental-science researcher, Hu spent the past year investigating and writing the research paper “Eastern Skunk Cabbages: A Natural and Sustainable Solution for Combating Bank Erosion.” The effort won first place in the environmental-science category at the awards, bringing with it a $1,000 scholarship and advancement to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
At the awards ceremony, held online, Hu said she could “personally attest to the joy Rho Psi has created by giving students a chance to come together ‘virtually’ to share projects and passions with one another.”
“With the insight and encouragement of Rho Psi, we will continue to be inspired as explorers and scholars, eager to create positive impact as we move forward with our endeavors.”
In a showcase of her versatility, Hu also received a first-place award for outstanding achievement in sports, saluting her abilities in fencing. The 15-year-old is in preparation to compete in the Junior Olympic Championships in fencing this July.
