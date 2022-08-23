Motorists headed north on the Inner Loop of the Interstate 495 should prepare for a major adjustment if they wish to connect with westbound Interstate 66 in the future and overnight drivers in both directions on the Beltway this week should prepare for some lane and ramp closures and related detours.
The first new exit ramp and bridge for the under-construction I-66/I-495 Interchange is scheduled to open ahead of schedule on or about Thursday morning, Aug. 25, VDOT officials said.
Drivers on northbound I-495 will exit to westbound I-66 using the new flyover ramp, which will be located one-half mile south of the former exit ramp and before the ramp heading to eastbound I-66.
Once the new ramp to westbound I-66 opens, VDOT will close the old exit ramp to allow for construction of a new ramp to connect to the future westbound 66 Express Lanes. Drivers should use caution and follow roadway signs when traveling in this area.
The new ramp from northbound I-495 to westbound I-66 is an interim milestone for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project and the first of several new ramp openings and permanent traffic-pattern changes happening this year at the I-66/I-495 Interchange area. The location of the ramp from northbound I-495 to eastbound I-66 will not change as part of this new configuration.
To implement this traffic pattern change, drivers should expect the following scenario on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 24:
• Two lanes of northbound I-495 from Route 50 to I-66 will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.
• The ramp from southbound I-495 to westbound I-66 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. VDOT will detour traffic farther south to the exit to eastbound Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard). Drivers should stay to the right to Fairview Park, take the left fork to Fairview Park north, bear left at the traffic signal, stay to the right following signs to I-495 north and I-66, then follow signs to I-66 west.
• The ramp from I-495 north to I-66 east will be closed from 2 to 5 a.m. VDOT will direct traffic to continue north to eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike), travel about 1 mile, then follow signs to I-66 east.
• One lane of the ramp from I-495 north to I-66 west will be closed from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and the entire ramp will be closed between 2 and 5 a.m. VDOT will direct traffic to continue north to Route 7 west, stay to the right to I-495 south, then follow signs to I-66 west.
All work is weather-dependent and will be rescheduled to the following night (Thursday, Aug. 25) should inclement conditions occur.
The I-66/I-495 Interchange is being modified with several new ramps and connections as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Improvements at the interchange include adding access to and from the existing 495 Express Lanes and the new I-66 Express Lanes, as well as building new connections between Express Lanes and general-purpose lanes.
Construction and lane closure updates are available at Transform66.org.
