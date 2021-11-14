[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Forced into a “virtual” environment last year due to COVID, a Vienna favorite – the Church Street Holiday Stroll – returns on Monday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The event will feature music from local groups, a tree-lighting by Mayor Linda Colbert (with special surprise guest!), the ability to tour local historic sites and patronize Church Street businesses.
For information, call (703) 255-6360 or see the Website at www.viennava.gov/stroll.
