[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A driver told Vienna police that she had been traveling eastbound on Tapawingo Road, S.W., on Aug. 26 at 7:25 a.m. when she began turning right onto Nutley Street, S.W., under a green traffic signal.
As she entered the intersection, she struck a bicyclist, police said. The driver exited her vehicle and offered to call the police and make a report. The bicyclist refused to exchange information or call the police, but instead demanded money from the resident as compensation for the accident.
The bicyclist left the scene before police arrived, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.