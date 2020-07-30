Fairfax County Public Library cardholders will be able to join millions of other readers around the globe in collectively enjoying a historical fiction thriller eBook and audiobook during Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club.
Running from Aug. 3 to 17, the event will feature “The Darwin Affair” by Tim Mason.
Described as “intellectually stimulating and viscerally exciting,” the tome will be available for electronic download. Readers can then discuss it online at discuss.biglibraryread.com.
“The Darwin Affair” takes place in London during June 1860. When an attempt is made on the life of Queen Victoria and a petty thief is gruesomely murdered moments later, Detective Inspector Charles Field quickly surmises that these crimes are connected to an even more sinister plot.
Soon, Field’s investigation exposes a shocking conspiracy in which the publication of Charles Darwin’s controversial “On the Origin of Species” sets off a string of murders, arson, kidnapping and the pursuit of a madman named “the Chorister.”
As he edges closer to the Chorister, Field uncovers dark secrets that were meant to remain forever hidden.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.