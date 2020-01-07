Vienna Town Hall in July will get higher-capacity generator that will allow the town government to remain open during power outages.
The Vienna Town Council on Jan. 6 approved the purchase of a Caterpillar Natural Gas Standby Generator Set Model G150 from ALBAN CAT for up to $335,500. The price includes a 10-percent contingency allowance.
The current generator, a Generac 45-kilowatt/75-kilovolt Model SG045, previously was used at Vienna Police Headquarters and now is housed next to the dumpster behind Town Hall. While the existing generator supports life-safety efforts and some mission-critical operations, it cannot provide sufficient power for additional loads from the elevator, computer services and some offices.
The new generator will run on natural gas and provide 150 kilowatts at 120 or 280 volts. It will be installed next to the heating-ventilation-and-cooling chiller unit between Town Hall’s rear parking lot and the Dominion Energy substation. If that location proves unsatisfactory, town officials have the option of relocating the generator to the current machine’s location.
In order to limit noise reaching the surrounding community, the new generator will be encompassed by a Level 2 sound-attenuation enclosure and outfitted with a “critical-grade” muffler, officials said. The town also will install two automatic-transfer-switch devices and a new power panel in Town Hall’s electrical room.
As required by Fairfax County, a new connection box for roll-up generators will be installed on Town Hall’s exterior. The connection will allow the building to be powered with a portable generator if the main generator needs to undergo major repairs or be replaced.
