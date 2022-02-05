A measure by Del. Kaye Kory (D-Fairfax-Falls Church) to make the failure to wear a seat belt a primary, rather than secondary, infraction under state law died in the House Committee on Transportation.
Currently under Virginia law, those in motor vehicles can only be ticketed for a failure to buckle up if they are stopped and cited for some other reason. By making it a primary offense, a law-enforcement officer could stop a vehicle specifically for that infraction.
The House Committee on Transportation struck the bill from the docket on a 22-0 vote.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
