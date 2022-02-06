Different year, same result with efforts by some in the General Assembly to require seat belts on school buses.
A measure by Del. Paul Krizek (D-Alexandria) would have mandated that all new public-school business purchased in the commonwealth be equipped with safety belts in every seat, and that all school buses eventually (by 2040) have seat belts.
The measure traditionally has been opposed by school districts, whose leaders say the greater danger in an incident would come from students unable to get out of safety belts, given the general sturdiness of the buses.
Krizek’s measure – HB 313 – was killed in a unanimous subcommittee vote.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
