Developers starting April 1 will need to pay an inflationary increase 7.5 percent toward a variety of road funds, Fairfax County supervisors unanimously agreed March 22.
The cost increases, designed to keep pace with hikes to construction costs, is in line with the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers, in accordance with state law.
Here are the new fees by road-fund area, with non-residential fees based on square footage and residential fees on per-unit basis:
• Tysons: $5.20 for non-residential, $1,154.47 for residential.
• Tysons-Wide: $7.02 non-residential, $1,244.41 residential.
• Tysons Grid of Streets: $8.01 non-residential, $1,244.41 residential.
• Fairfax Center: $7.07 non-residential, $1,566.62 residential.
• Centreville: $7.60 non-residential, $3,002.30 residential.
• Reston: $11.16 non-residential, $2,438.73 residential.
