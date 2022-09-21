Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services.
Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club President Sean Plunkett, who started the annual bocce charity in 2014.
Plunkett died in January this year. His wife, Jackie, and son, Brian, were present at the tournament to share memories and stories.
“On such a beautiful day, Sean must be rejoicing in heaven seeing how Rotary is continuing the bocce tournaments to help charities,” Jackie Plunkett said.
Rotary Club of Great Falls president Michael Broyles kicked off the tournament in the early afternoon.
“Today we honored the memory of a great man and raised money to support a fantastic veterans’ service organization,” Broyles said. “This is what Rotary is all about: fellowship, service and fun.”
More than 40 Rotarians, friends, and neighbors organized into seven teams for the round-robin tournament, which was held on the Village Green in Great Falls. By the end of the tournament, Great Falls Rotarian Dan Lundeen and his family were crowned the 2022 champions.
“The tournament honored Sean’s love of bocce and the day was an inspiration and a success by every measure,” said Steve Flannery, the Rotarian who organized the event.
Col. Duncan Milne represented the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services at the tournament and spoke about the organization’s origin, mission and work. The group offers programs that help military families and veterans “work with purpose, heal with honor and live with hope,” he said.
“Our mission is to ensure that our veterans and military families can succeed where they live and that every organization, across all sectors of society, effectively integrates veterans and their families into their organizations and existing programs,” Milne said.
Sponsors for the bocce tournament included Great Falls State Farm (Raf Traboulsi), Le Vingt Trois Cafe & Bakery of Herndon, Oliver’s Corner Butcher of Great Falls and MicroSystems Automation Group.
For information on, or to donate to, the Dixon Center, visit www.DixonCenter.org. For information on the Rotary Club of Great Falls, see the Website at www.rotarygreatfallsva.org.
–June Kelly
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.