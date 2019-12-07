Friends of the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library will host its quarterly book and media sale Dec. 6-8 at the library, 7584 Leesburg Pike.
The sale will run Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. For information, call (703) 338-3307 or email tysonslibraryfriends@gmail.com.
