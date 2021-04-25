[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Stopping for a snack at Burke Lake’s newly renovated ice-cream parlor might now be considered putting a cherry on top of your day at the park.
The parlor long has been a favorite of families after they take a spin on the carousel or a ride on the miniature steam engine train. Now, the parlor has a new locomotive-themed look that features a miniature train making laps around the perimeter of the ceiling.
Brian Costello, vice president of Jay Vending Company, said the parlor has been redone from top to bottom with new ice cream equipment, new flooring and paint, and a new countertop sneeze guard and facade. There are new tables and chairs; even the trash cans are new.
Costello said the ice-cream parlor needed a makeover, and it was easy to decide on a train theme since many of the parlor’s customers are parents with young children who come to the park to ride the nearby train. The train theme can be found throughout the space in the menu board, novelty railroad crossing sign, window decals and train-station-style clock.
The menu has been revamped, too. Visitors can now find chocolate and caramel ice-cream sundaes, as well as coffee, and the parlor is in the process of adding pizza. Other menu offerings include milkshakes, root-beer floats, cherry or blue-raspberry slushies, hot dogs, soda, bottled water and juice boxes. There also are eight flavors of ice cream.
The parlor is open weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day weekend, when it will be open daily through Labor Day.
The park is located at 7315 Ox Road in Fairfax Station.
