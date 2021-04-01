[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna Economic Development Division, in partnership with the Vienna Business Association and Fairfax County Public Library, on April 1 announced a new “Ignite Business Bootcamp” series to provide expertise and support to small businesses and enhance their business operations and longevity.
The free four-week-long, eight-class virtual series will kick off April 12 and feature a variety of business-savvy professionals from across the region teaching a variety of topics including marketing, finance, operations and more.
The program is aimed at new entrepreneurs and existing small-business owners who reside in Fairfax County. Participants also will have the chance to network with each other virtually.
Here is the class schedule and the topics to be covered:
• April 12: Session 1, “Are You Ready to Start a Business?”
• April 14: Session 2, “Business Planning 101.”
• April 19: Session 3: “Money, Money, Money.”
• April 21: Session 4: “The Business Launch.”
• April 26: Session 5: “News You Can Use.”
• April 28: Session 6: “Marketing Is King/Queen.”
• May 3: Session 7: “Smooth Operator.”
• May 5: Session 8: “The Grand Opening.”
“The purpose of the series is to help our entrepreneurs build capacity. We want to see small business continue to grow in Vienna and the county,” said Vienna Economic Development manager Natalie Monkou. “We want to keep the process of opening and managing a new business exciting, informative and understandable for entrepreneurs and at the same time provide an opportunity for current business owners to reflect on ways they can innovate, reinvent where necessary and continue to grow their business.”
Sessions will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and all participants are expected to attend all eight sessions for the cohort program. Registration began March 18 and will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. For more information on the program and to register, visit www.exploreviennava.com/ignite.
