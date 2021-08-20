[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax Park is going to the dogs on Sunday, Sept. 12.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the water park will be closed the public for a dogs-only swimming event. There also will be a Canine Resource Fair.
The cost of the event is $10 per dog, with proceeds supporting the Fairfax County Park Foundation.
This event is presented by the Fairfax County Park Authority in partnership with the Hunter Mill District supervisor’s office and the Fairfax County Park Foundation, with support from Weber’s Pet Store and Aquatic Paws.
The Water Mine at Lake Fairfax Park is located at 1400 Lake Fairfax Drive in Reston. For information, call (703) 471-5415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.