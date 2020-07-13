Add Capital One Center to the list of venues going retro during the summer of COVID-19 by offering drive-in movies.
The center in McLean is showing the movies in the parking lot for the McLean Metro station every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening. Over 500 people attended movies the first three nights over the weekend of July 10-12.
Movies will continue through early August, and features include "Men in Black," "Grease," "Jurassic Park," and "Footloose." The movies are free, but registration is required here. Food trucks are on site for the events, and social distancing guidelines are being enforced.
