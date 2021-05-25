CAPPIES: Madison work combines humor with philosophical element

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
“Train stations are the magnets of the lowest life forms.” That may be true, but it also was the magnet that led to some of the greatest realizations about life, as shown in James Madison High School’s inspiring production of “Waiting on Trains.”
Completely student-created, from the directing to the tech, this show was a heartwarming blend of philosophy, self-realization and sly humor.
Written by D.M. Larson, “Waiting on Trains” followed five strangers from varying social and monetary statuses at a train station on the last day of 1999. Through various conversations during the 30-minute wait to take a train to Seattle, the people there ponder over what is truly necessary to live a good life, and what gets in the way.
Despite public-health restrictions imposed on the execution of this production, the cast and crew created a cohesive piece. The actors utilized projection that transcended the uncomfortable barrier of a mask, the distance of the camera from the stage, and the no-microphone rule. They also displayed skillful physicality that reflected the mannerisms and descriptions of each actor’s respective character.
The creative blocking made all the movement in the show feel natural, even though the cast was actively social-distancing the whole time.
Ashton Rauch, who played Kirk, made his character’s intentions and words clear through his expressive movement while interacting with others, especially during his eccentric banter with Elenora Fiel’s character, Sue. Fiel’s expert articulation helped the audience better understand the storyline.
Stella Monner (who played Verna) established the theme of the show through her snarky delivery of lines, and was complemented by the choices of William Bush, the actor who played Jean. Each provided an ambiance that reinforced the setting and tone of the play. This was supplemented by the staccato bursts of humor that Benjamin Eggleston provided in his animated movement while portraying Rut.
This show featured a simple, yet thoughtful, set design. The props, scenery and lighting all worked in harmony to establish the mood, time, and location of the piece (all elements created by Denali Greer and Nic Crews).
Witty yet touching, this production presented the audience with impactful messages about what it means to live, and how expectations can determine everything.
The Sun Gazette partners with the Critics and Awards Program (CAPPIES) to present student-written reviews of local high school theater productions. For more on the initiative, see the Web site at www.cappies.com/nca/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.