CAPPIES: McLean High School students channel their inner voices

This past year has proven to be a global struggle that has prevented us from being able to perform our favorite activities the way we usually do.
However, through their uplifting filmed production of “Vocal Work,” McLean High School showed us that hardships that we are dealt cannot stop us from enjoying our hobbies, even if it is not exactly how we expected it to go.
“Vocal Work” placed the audience in a sound studio that produced radio spots, on a day when things seemingly were not going as planned. A visibly distressed and frustrated studio owner handled a series of chaotic events, including a mixed-up schedule and issues involving the casting and production of ads for mattresses, cars and medicine, and all on a tight schedule.
“Vocal Work” was captivating from the very beginning; the show opened with playwright Ed Monk’s hilarious line “Diarrhea, it can ruin your day!” The line was brilliantly delivered by the voice actor Peter (Graham Cole) and was the perfect opening for a play full of silly twists. It was also a delight to get to witness the unexperienced voice actress Alex (Lyssa Bass) attempt to find her car saleswoman voice throughout the play, trying several wacky voices along the way.
Annie (Chloe Lahr) ran the vocal studio and attempted to manage her many negative feelings as the several unfavorable events unfolded around her. Lahr did an excellent job of conveying Annie’s initial anxiety-filled and slightly uptight nature when she used a choppy speech pattern and stiff body language.
We could see an obvious change of heart by Annie when Lahr effectively portrayed an easygoing studio owner towards the end of the play, after Annie realized that she shouldn’t have let the unfortunate mishaps distract her from the fact that she truly had a passion for and found joy in her work.
The impressive technical elements of the play were made possible by the talented crew. The set pieces (by Vivian Kreeb) and costumes (by Zara Kidwell) were captivating and well-selected, and the bold colors and patterns reflected the chaotic tone throughout the play.
McLean’s production of “Vocal Work” was filmed on a live stage, but the inclusion of “virtual” actors through a projected screen was a clever addition that was clean and well-rehearsed.
The camaraderie between the actors on stage was very apparent, and it was clear that the cast spent a great amount of time working together so that they were able to complement each other.
The voice actors also did an exceptional job of channeling their inner talk-show-host personas. Their voices were realistic and engaging during scenes in which they were recording for an ad on the radio.
The production process and message of McLean High School’s “Vocal Work” are testimonies to the fact that having to overcome unfortunate hardships is worth it, as long as it means we can do what we love.
The Sun Gazette partners with the Critics and Awards Program (CAPPIES) to present student-written reviews of local high school theater productions. For more on the initiative, see the Web site at www.cappies.com/nca/.
