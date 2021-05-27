CAPPIES: Oakton students look at impact of pandemic on lives around them

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Who thought surviving a pandemic was going to be hard? Well, everyone, but maybe not this hard.
As the rest of the world was trying to cope with ever-changing situations and a hoped-for return to normalcy, Oakton High School took this moment to reflect on the personal effect this pandemic has had on friends and family.
In this student-written, -produced and -performed show, “In Their Own Words,” they outlined what it had been like living through this pandemic from the perspectives of different people from around the world and from different backgrounds.
The students interviewed friends and family members about what this pandemic has been like for them. During these interviews, the students studied mannerisms, expressions, accents, tone and other components of a person’s speech patterns to try to re-create the speaker. Then they created monologues based off these interviews, in which the students played the person they interviewed. These students used subtlety and honesty to tell a story that resonated with frustrations that have been felt worldwide for the past year, and that truly reminds us how much the world has changed.
“In Their Own Words” goes through a series of written monologues that are grouped together by topic and/or the people who are giving them.
There is a group of high schoolers who talk about their experiences during COVID and how those experiences are affected by where they lived or what they did. Isaac Swanson, who played Andrew, talked of Texas’s relaxed policies with a shrug and an open face, as he hesitantly decided if he liked the relaxed policies or not. While Jackson Smith, who played Zoe, furiously knitted her eyebrows and waved her left hand as she spoke of children and parents alike not wearing masks correctly while she worked at Baskin Robbins. They both were honest and precise in their delivery. They mimicked the interviewees as people, not caricatures.
Ian Matthews and Madison Shannon, who played Rita and Bert, were exceptional in their portrayal of senior citizens. They maintained the posture and tone of the people they were playing but never made them cartoonish. The performers in this piece maintained dignity and a genuine tone throughout the play, showing respect for the interviewees and their thoughts and feelings.
What made “In Their Own Words” stand out was the genuine tone. It felt honest, without the flair that usually comes with theater.
This tone mostly came from the perfectly thoughtful cinematography (Steven Labovitch and Elliott Frank).
The cameras were stationary in front of each actor, fixed at one angle. The placement of the cameras varied from monologue to monologue. Sometimes the camera got the whole person as they sat on the grass, sometimes it was only a view from the chest up. This added to the authenticity of the scene and made it feel like a one-on-one conversation.
The backgrounds were wisely chosen to reflect the person that was being presented without looking too manufactured. Andrew (Issac Swanson), the student from Texas, sat in the back of a truck. Mrs. T (played by Abby Cortez), a teacher, sat at her desk in a classroom. These choices were reflective of the characters without being overly obvious.
The cinematography that went into this play reflected a deeper honesty and thoughtfulness that was shown throughout the production.
“In Their Own Words” from Oakton High School was a beautiful testament to the humanity that humans forget they have. It highlighted the hardships and opportunities this year presented, while also giving hope for a better future.
