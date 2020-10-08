CareNow has launched rapid COVID-19 testing at its Northern Virginia locations in Sterling, Chantilly and Centreville.
The new rapid testing option provides patients with results in minutes.
“We aim to deliver safe, accurate and convenient care options to our communities,” Dr. Malak Isaac, market medical director for CareNow, said in a statement. “Providing results for patients before they are checked out of our urgent care facilities will alleviate uncertainty and help them get back to their everyday lives.”
In an effort to keep colleagues and patients safe, patients are encouraged to check-in online to reduce risk of exposure and to maintain social distancing. CareNow has also enhanced safety protections and infection prevention measures to keep patients and visitors safe while in our clinics:
• Limiting patient companions
• Cleaning patient areas
• Screening patients and visitors
• Practicing social distancing
• Applying CDC guidelines
• Web and car check-in
For more information about COVID-19 testing and other CareNow services, visit CareNow.com.
