In a recurring pattern this year, Vienna police have had to investigate thefts of catalytic converters from four vehicles.
The devices, which reduce harmful emissions from vehicles, are prized by thieves because they contain precious metals.
Here is a breakdown of the cases:
• A resident living in the 500 block of Lewis Street, N.W., told police that, between April 7 at 5 p.m. and April 8 at 10 a.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway.
• A resident living in the 700 block of Upham Place, N.W., reported that, between April 7 at 9:30 p.m. and April 8 at 11:45 a.m., someone took the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway.
• A resident living in the 300 block of Park Street, N.E., told Vienna police that between April 7 at 9:30 a.m. and April 8 at 7 p.m. someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was legally parked on the roadway.
• A resident living in the 400 block of Holmes Drive, N.W., told police that, between April 8 at noon and April 10 at 4 p.m., someone took the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway.
Three of these four grand-larceny cases involved older Toyota Priuses, including one 2007 model and two 2008 versions, said a department spokesman. Priuses from that general era have been prime targets for catalytic-converter thieves, Vienna police said during a rash of such cases earlier this year.
