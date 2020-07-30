Personnel from the U.S. Census Bureau will be fanning out across Fairfax County in coming weeks in an effort to count those who have yet to reply to census questions.
Slightly more than three-quarters of all county households have replied to the census questionnaires, which were disseminated in the spring, but officials hope to bump that total higher before the end of the decennial count in October.
Census-takers can be identified by a government ID badge that includes a photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. They will wear masks and follow other public-health protocols, county officials said.
