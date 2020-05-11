Twenty-eight residents of a Centreville apartment building were displaced after a fire Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries reported.
Firefighters responded around 5:36 p.m. to the garden apartment building in the 14400 block of Newton Patent Court and found a four-story, garden apartment with heavy smoke visible, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.
Crews found fire on a third-floor deck extending to the roof. A second alarm was requested bringing additional fire and rescue units from Fairfax, Loudoun County and the Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority.
Three occupants were home when the fire was discovered after an occupant smelled smoke. Upon investigating, a woman saw fire from her balcony window. She alerted the remaining occupants and all self-evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire department.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental and started on the third-floor exterior balcony of an apartment. The cause of the fire was improperly discarded ashes from an indoor fireplace.
The Red Cross assisted 14 occupants. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $370,100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.