Chesterbrook tops Overlee for fourth straight NVSL crown

The dominance of the summertime Northern Virginia Swimming League continued for the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks on July 20 with a fourth straight Division 1 championship.
Chesterbrook (5-0) clinched the title and its 20th win in a row by defeating the host Overlee Flying Fish, 244.5-175.5, in the regular-season final for each team. Overlee finished second for the fourth year in a row with a 4-1 mark.
The Division 1 crown was Chesterbrook’s 12th, with the Tiger Sharks having 17 NVSL division championships overall since joining the league in 1956..
The only other time Chesterbrook won four straight Division 1 titles, also with all 5-0 records, was from 2001 to 2004.
“It’s all about momentum and energy – freestyle was a nice way for us to start, and we kept building after that,” Chesterbrook coach Katherine Stuver said about the July 20 meet.
In the July 20 showdown, Chesterbrook won three of the meet’s first four individual races in freestyle, and had 21 wins overall. Overlee had 19. The Tiger Sharks had 27 second-place finishes and won seven relays. Also, Chesterbrook swept the top three places in seven races. Those 63 points in the sweeps were too much to overcome for the Flying Fish.
“We really performed as a team,” Stuver said. “There is just something magical about Chesterbrook.”
Double race winners against Overlee for Chesterbrook were Keira Gutierrez, Manuel Maher and Ryan Soh. Single winners were Jenna Zee, Chiara Mizzo, Caroline Burgeson, McKenzie Cory, Catherine Sheridan, Charlotte Wood, Ellie Leonard, Taylor Shen, Jillian Johnson, Maddox Cory, Luke Bernasek, Bobby Oremland, Stirling Hamilton, Tyler Lentine and Thomas Outlaw.
Johnson set team records in backstroke and butterfly.
Prior to the showdown with Overlee, Chesterbrook won the NVSL All-Star Relay Carnival on July 17 with 690 points, winning three races, taking second in five others and third in two.
NOTE: Either Chesterbrook or Overlee has won the Division 1 title every year since Vienna Aquatic Club finished first in 2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.