Vienna police officers on May 2 at 11:52 a.m. responded to the report of a man dressed in a chicken costume harassing customers at Clarity restaurant, 442 Maple Ave., E.
Members of a political party were having a private gathering at the restaurant when the poultry-dressed man, who belonged to a political party on the other side of the proverbial road, came in to roost.
The manager of the restaurant banned the man from the property. The man flew the coop and moved to the sidewalk in the public right-of-way to continue his protest.
