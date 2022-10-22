After losing several officers in 2021 for retirement and other reasons, the Vienna Police Department’s staffing has stabilized somewhat, Police Chief James Morris said.
The department now is down two officers (the full complement is 41 sworn personnel), but has more going through the process of becoming officers. “To be honest, that’s more the normal attrition,” Morris said. “Since I got here almost 10 years ago, very seldom were we fully staffed, and if we are, it’s for a very short period of time.”
