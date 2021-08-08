[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Vienna town government’s “Chillin’ on Church” festivals will return for two Fridays in August and September.
Sponsored by Ben & Jerry’s, featured performers will be Ocho de Bastos (Latin pop rock) on Aug. 20 and Deja Gruv Band (rhythm-and-blues, funk and soul) on Sept. 17.
The events run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Church Street, and will feature food trucks, beer and wine for sale and family events. Admission is free.
For information, see the Website at viennava.gov/chillin.
