Vale United Methodist Church will open its annual Christmas-tree sale on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with proceeds supporting the global-relief organization Rise Against Hunger and hunger-relief efforts in Fairfax County.
“Your purchase will provide 100 life-saving meals for hungry children around the world and locally,” church officials said.
The church is located at 112528 Vale Road in Oakton.
New this year is a “sponsor-a-tree” program; local residents can donate (or contribute toward donation of) a Christmas tree for a local family in need. “Proceeds from donated trees go to purchase meals, so the impact is double,” church officials said.
Sales will continue weekdays from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays (Dec. 4 and 11) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wreaths, pine roping and tree stands also are available.
For information, call (7030 620-2594 or email christmastrees@valechurch.org.
