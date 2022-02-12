Lewinsville Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Salzman Lecture in an online format on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Dr. Charles Chavis Jr. will present “Hidden in Full View: Confronting the Legacy of Racism in the Age of Fracture.”
Chavis is founding director of the John Mitchell Jr. Program for History, Justice and Race at George Mason University’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution.
As an historian and educator, Chavis’s work has focused on the history of racial violence and civil rights activism. Black-Jewish relations in the South also are a part of his work.
For information and to register, see the Website at www.lewinsville.org/events/salzman-lecture.
