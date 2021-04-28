[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
St. Francis Creche Preschool in Great Falls reopened April 6 for a 10-week outdoor-learning spring term.
With the help and support of St. Francis Episcopal Church parishioners, school officials made several facility modifications to enable it to reopen and adhere to current health regulations.
School leaders have provided two outdoor-learning tents, and most of the school day takes place outside. Teachers, students and families follow safety precautions, including mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing to keep the school and its children safe and healthy.
Following the April-June term, the school will offer two summer camps.
“Camp Creche Outdoor Learning Camp” (June 14-18 and June 21-25) is a theme-based preschool camp for children 3 to 5 years old and will include art, science, music and age-appropriate activities that let children learn skills and concepts to prepare them for their next year of school.
The “Bridge to Kindergarten” Camp (June 28-July 2 and July 5-9) is for rising kindergartners. The curriculum will help students get ready for kindergarten by learning age-appropriate behaviors, skills and concepts. For information, call Creche director Cristi Leslie at (703) 759-2522 or see the Website at www.stfranciscreche.org.
