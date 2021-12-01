Church Street stroll kicks off holidays in Vienna

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It took an extra year to reach the milestone, courtesy of the pandemic, but Vienna finally got to celebrate the 25th in-person Church Street Holiday Stroll Nov. 29.
Santa arrived on the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department’s antique red fire engine, then lighted the town’s holiday tree with Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Santa listened to the gift desires of children who queued up behind the Freeman Store & Museum. St. Nick usually accepts those requests on the store’s front porch, but organizers this year had the children stay back a few steps from him on the lawn for social-distancing reasons.
The crowd got to hear musical performances by the Wolftrap Elementary Chorus, Fairfax Jubil-Aires, Green Hedges Jazz Band, Vienna-Falls Chorus of Sweet Adelines and Bishop O’Connell High School Madrigals and see fancy footwork by the Cardinal Cloggers.
Residents bundled up in hats, coats and gloves to stave off the chilly weather and warmed their hands and toasted marshmallows over wood fires set up in raised troughs.
The crowd also stopped by stores along Church Street and visited the Original Vienna Library, Freeman Store & Museum, historic red caboose, Vienna Train Station, the Knights of Columbus building and Vienna Presbyterian Church’s old chapel, which had a dazzling light display out front.
The 2020 Holiday Stroll was held, but in an online format.
