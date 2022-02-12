The Friends of the McLean Community Center (FMCC) late last year gave its 2021 “Friend in Deed” Award to the group’s former president and community leader, William Glenn Yarborough, Jr.
FMCC board president Cecilia Closs presented the award to Yarborough at the group’s Dec. 7 meeting, community center officials said in a Feb. 10 statement.
Yarborough is the 29th person to receive the award, which the group bestowed “with gratitude for outstanding leadership and support of the McLean Community Center.”
“Glenn’s continued dedication to the McLean Community Center and to Friends cannot be overstated,” Closs said. “He ensured a smooth transition after his tenure as president and provided constant support to his community, in spite of the pandemic’s many challenges.”
Yarborough retired from the U.S. Army as a colonel after 27 years of service, and thereafter worked at the nexus between the Department of Defense and private sector, supporting many organizations, both large and small. He is active in various McLean-based organizations and has long been recognized as a valued community servant, community center officials said.
Yarborough is an active Rotarian, current president of Region II of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) and a recipient of the 2020-21 Maj. Gen. Anthony J. Drexel Biddle Award from AUSA. Yarborough also received a citation from the General Assembly for his support of veteran causes within Virginia in 2020.
Yarborough’s name will be added to the list of award recipients on the “Friend in Deed” plaque displayed in the community center’s main lobby.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.